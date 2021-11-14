The Initial Fear For Chase Young’s Injury Is Devastating

The Washington Football Team feared the worst when star pass-rusher Chase Young went to the ground in pain in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A short while later, the concern for the former No. 2 overall pick only grew.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, there’s an “initial fear” in Washington that Young suffered a torn ACL on Sunday at FedEx Field. The team has yet to conduct extensive tests, but the initial diagnosis isn’t favorable.

If Young did indeed suffer a torn ACL, his sophomore NFL season would be over.

The initial fear for Washington DE Chase Young is a torn ACL, source said. The team is awaiting a full battery of tests, but if the diagnosis is confirmed, that would, of course, knock him out for the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2021

Young’s injury happened in bizarre fashion in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers. As he tried to get to Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year came off of a block and went to the ground without being touched.

It immediately became clear that Young was in a lot of pain. A cart was brought out to take him away, but the 22-year-old refused to hop aboard and instead hobbled to the sidelines with the help of his teammates.

The injury is a devastating blow to the Washington Football Team and of course, to Young himself. The 2020 No. 2 overall pick is one of the brightest, young stars in the league and a focal point of Washington’s defense.

Through eight games in 2021, Young had racked up 25 tackles, two forced fumbles and two pass deflections. His sack numbers have declined, but he remains an important piece of the puzzle in Washington.

Unfortunately, Ron Rivera may have to figure out how to move forward without him in the immediate future. Depending on Young’s diagnosis, he may not be back until 2022.

Stay tuned for further updates on Young’s status as they become available.