Chase Young Sums Up His Thoughts On Dwayne Haskins

The Washington Football Team appears to be at a crossroads with former first-round pick Dwayne Haskins. But as Haskins’ support from the brass appears to be waning, he still has the support of friend and teammate Chase Young.

Speaking to the media after their 20-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers, Chase Young reaffirmed his support for Dwayne Haskins. He declared that he will always be behind his former Ohio State teammate and said that everyone makes mistakes.

“You know I feel like a lot of that is definitely between me and Dwayne, just know I’m going to always support him,” Young said, per WashingtonFootball.com. “Everybody makes mistakes. You mess up in life, but that don’t mean you stop. I’m going to be supportive. That’s my bro, so I’m behind him.”

Haskins went 14 of 28 for 154 yards before being benched in favor of journeyman Taylor Heinicke. He had two interceptions and a lost fumble before his removal midway through the fourth quarter.

Washington will now close out the 2020 season with a game against the rival Philadelphia Eagles. A win secures their first playoff appearance since 2015, while a loss hands the division to either the Dallas Cowboys or New York Giants.

It seems likely that Haskins will ride the bench in favor of either Heinicke or a potentially healthy Alex Smith. The offseason remains a massive question mark for the former No. 15 overall draft pick.

But whatever Washington decides to do with Dwayne Haskins, Chase Young will be there to show him some support.

Have we seen the last of Dwayne Haskins on the field for Washington?