Chase Young Sums Up His Thoughts On Facing Tom Brady

Chase Young is only a rookie, but he’s clearly not afraid of any challenge. Immediately after Washington clinched the NFC East, the talented defensive end said “Tom Brady, I’m coming!” Well, he’ll get to prove what he’s all about this weekend.

Young was a key piece to Washington’s playoff push this season, registering 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in his first year as a pro. His performance this weekend could dictate whether his team advances to the next round of the playoffs.

There’s a lot of talk right now about Young’s “I’m coming” comments to Brady, but those remarks shouldn’t be seen as a form of trash-talk. The Ohio State product provided some clarity this afternoon as to why he’s amped up for this Saturday’s game.

“Tom Brady, you don’t think I’m excited to play against the GOAT? You’re trippin,” Young told reporters.

"Tom Brady, you don’t think I’m excited to play against the GOAT? You’re trippin.” – Chase Young — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 6, 2021

Going up against Brady in your first playoff game has to be a bit nerve-racking. That being said, Young never seems to shy away from the big moments.

Fortunately for Young, it doesn’t sound like Brady is taking his recent message personal. In fact, he gave a shoutout to the former No. 2 overall pick this afternoon, saying “He’s obviously a great young player.”

All eyes will be on Brady and Young this weekend, that’s for sure. Kickoff for the Tampa Bay-Washington game is at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC.