Washington Reportedly Decides On A New Team Captain

As part of his punishment breaking COVID-19 protocols, Washington QB Dwayne Haskins was stripped of his role as team captain. But the team has already decided on who will wear the “C” instead.

According to Washington reporter Sam Fortier, the Washington Football Team has named rookie pass rusher Chase Young as their new captain. The move comes just days after he was named to the Pro Bowl.

Young has proven himself to be a team leader for Washington in a very short period of time. Perhaps his biggest show of leadership came last week when he comforted a despondent Haskins after a frustrating loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Young placed his arm over Haskins’ shoulder and added some pep to his step as they walked off the field. It was quite the touching moment.

As for Dwayne Haskins, he appears to be on the outs with the organization due to his behavior and poor play. The latest reports indicate that the team is all but ready to move on from the former first round draft pick.

Nevertheless, Haskins will get another chance to prove he belongs in the organization. He is slated to start this afternoon against the Carolina Panthers. Haskins just won’t be wearing the captain’s symbol anymore.

The Washington-Carolina game will be played at 4:05 p.m. EST and will air on CBS.

