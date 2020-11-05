The Spun

Chase Young’s Mom Gave Him A Tough Grade For His NFL Start

Washington Football Team's Chase Young during his NFL debut.LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: Chase Young #99 of the Washington Football Team warms up before the start of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on September 13, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Washington Football Team star defensive end Chase Young doesn’t have many tough critics – that is, expect for his own mom.

Young is held to a high standard, which is understandable. He played for the Ohio State Buckeyes, college football’s top NFL defensive lineman producer, and became a superstar. The Washington Football Team selected Young with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, as a result.

Young has made a tremendous impact for a much-improved Washington team. The former Buckeye has 19 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble through seven games this season.

Most believe Young is having an above-average rookie season, but not his mom. She gave the Washington Football Team defensive end a harsh grade for his rookie season thus far.

Ouch. It looks like Chase Young’s biggest critic may be his own mom, which might’ve been a good thing for the elite prospect. He’s clearly taken her criticism to turn into a better football player.

The former Buckeye is a key piece of a Washington Football Team hoping to turn the corner. Head coach Ron Rivera is the perfect man for the job, having a reputation for quick turnarounds. Perhaps Washington will be his latest success.

As for Young, he has a ways to go before he becomes one of the NFL’s best defensive players, but he’s certainly on his way. The Washington Football Team defensive end just keeps getting better.


