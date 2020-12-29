Colin Cowherd Reacts To Dwayne Haskins Getting Released

Washington Football Team’s decision to release quarterback and onetime first-round pick Dwayne Haskins sent shockwaves throughout the NFL.

It is rare enough for a team to give up on a first-round quarterback before the end of his second season. It’s unheard of for a team to release said player. Even Johnny Manziel made it to the offseason before his third year with the Browns.

But Washington was clearly fed up with Haskins, who was benched for practice squad promotion Taylor Heinicke in Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers. As a result, they cut ties, and Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd didn’t seem too surprised.

On “The Herd” on Tuesday, Cowherd said he didn’t think Haskins was any less mature than the average 22-year-old, but that he failed to reach the threshold of being “uniquely mature” that an NFL quarterback must hit.

"Washington just wasted 2 years babysitting a quarterback. You can't have that, not at that position." @ColinCowherd reacts to Dwayne Haskins getting released: pic.twitter.com/vRsto6z8V5 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 29, 2020

Haskins failed his first NFL test spectacularly, but there’s hope he’ll get a second chance. What he does with it will determine the direction his career takes.

Can he learn from his mistakes? Does he now understand why and how he flamed out and vow to correct those issues?

Those are the questions that will need to be answered moving forward.