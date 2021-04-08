Ryan Fitzpatrick. Taylor Heinicke. Kyle Allen. That’s what the Washington Football Team‘s quarterback situation looks like heading into the 2021 season. According to Colin Cowherd, it’s a “nightmare” situation.

He’s not wrong. Washington’s quarterback outlook is rather dreadful. Fitzpatrick is certainly capable of some regular-season magic, but chances are he’s only with the team for one year.

Heinicke doesn’t exactly have the makings of a franchise quarterback, though he does bring some excitement and versatility at the position. Allen, meanwhile, is coming off a gruesome 2020 season-ending injury and may not even be healthy in time for the 2021 season.

So what’s the solution? Cowherd thinks Washington has to trade up with the Atlanta Falcons, no matter the cost, and acquire Trey Lance with the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“Ron Rivera, his first year in Washington, his quarterbacks were: an old Alex Smith, Dwayne Haskins and Kyle Allen. This year, right now, he has Ryan Fitzpatrick … and Taylor Heinicke. That’s every coach’s nightmare,” Cowherd said on Thursday.

"Ron Rivera has Ryan Fitzpatrick & Taylor Heinicke. That's every coaches nightmare." — @ColinCowherd on why Washington should make a move for Trey Lance: pic.twitter.com/78kmUAVqGA — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 8, 2021

Trey Lance solves a lot of problems for a Washington team that appears to be on the brink of something special.

Plus, Lance wouldn’t have to play right away considering Ryan Fitzpatrick figures to start most of the year, much of like what he did with Miami and Tua Tagovailoa last season.

Washington would have to give up a haul to acquire the Falcons’ No. 4 overall pick. But it’d be worth it to acquire a player of Lance’s caliber who also solves the team’s longterm quarterback solution.