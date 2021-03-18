Curtis Samuel Has Reportedly Made His Free Agency Decision

One of the most-intriguing players on the free agency market has reportedly made his decision.

Curtis Samuel, 24, is reportedly leaving the Carolina Panthers after four seasons. He’s reportedly agreed to a deal with the Washington Football Team.

The speedy wide receiver was a second round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He’ll join a Washington Football Team that features former Buckeyes standout Terry McLaurin.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shared the contract details.

“Curtis Samuel is expected to sign with the Washington Football Team on a 3-year deal worth $34.5M, source said,” he reports.

#Panthers FA WR Curtis Samuel is expected to sign with the Washington Football Team on a 3-year deal worth $34.5M, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2021

McLaurin is already excited by the news, taking to Twitter shortly following the news breaking.

Samuel is also reunited with his former Panthers head coach in Ron Rivera, who is coming off a very strong first season in Washington.

It’s been a big offseason for the Football Team, which signed quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick earlier in the week.

Washington is coming off a Wild Card loss to the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.