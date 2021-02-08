Look: Dak Prescott’s Latest Instagram Follow Is Interesting

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t factor too much into the 2020 NFL season after their franchise quarterback Dak Prescott went down with a gruesome ankle injury. Still, all signs point to the 27-year-old working with Jerry Jones to ink a long-term deal with the organization this offseason.

Unless, Prescott feels tempted to test the waters elsewhere.

The Cowboys quarterback followed the official Instagram account of the Washington Football Team. Users were able to discover the move as it appears that Prescott only recently decided to follow his division rival. Naturally, the NFL world started to wonder what this might mean for the 27-year-old’s future in Dallas.

Take a look and let the social media speculation begin:

In all honesty, the decision to follow the Washington Football Team on Instagram probably means nothing in the grand scheme of things. Prescott’s finger might’ve slipped, or maybe he wants to keep tabs on the division rival.

But, Washington fans couldn’t help but think that the Cowboys’ quarterback is at least a little interested in jumping ship.

Part of the reason to be wistful is because the Football Team finds itself desperately in need of a field general for next season. After the Dwayne Haskins drama in 2020, Washington leaned on Comeback Player of the Year award winner Alex Smith. Although the 36-year-old’s postseason run was incredible, he shouldn’t be the primary option for a team hoping to win the NFC East again. Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinicke also took snaps for Ron Rivera’s squad this season, but don’t exactly inspire confidence.

In Prescott, Washington would receive a proven commodity. In just five years, he’s made the Pro Bowl twice and won the division twice. Prescott is still just 27, which means there’s plenty of room for growth, but he boasts enough experience to lead a team. Pairing him with a wideout like Terry McLaurin would make for one of the best quarterback-receiver duos in the NFC.

Nonetheless, this is just a pipe dream for Washington. Prescott will likely ink a new deal with Dallas or be franchise tagged again this spring. Once he recovers from his two ankle surgeries, he’ll don a Cowboys jersey and get to work.

If that’s indeed the case, the Washington Football Team will have to play against him twice in 2021.