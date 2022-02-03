Dan Snyder Releases Statement On Despicable Allegations

Earlier Thursday, further disturbing allegations were raised against Washington Commanders team owner Dan Snyder.

In recent years, Snyder has come under fire for a number of troubling allegations. The latest of which paints the NFL owner in a “despicable” light.

Two former cheerleaders Melanie Coburn and Tiffani Johnston alleged Snyder ruled “by fear.” Coburn alleged Snyder had final say over the cheerleading team and fired cheerleaders who “weren’t the prettiest.”

“An NFL owner who hired and fired employees based solely on their looks, it’s despicable,” she said. Johnston accused Snyder of inappropriately touching her at a team dinner. She said Snyder placed his hand on her inner thigh.

Later that night, Snyder allegedly attempted to coax her into his limo until his attorney said it was a “bad idea.”

Not long after the allegations came to light, Snyder released a statement via his PR representative. He apologized for previous conduct from the team, but denied any wrongdoing.

Statement from Dan Snyder, via his PR representative: pic.twitter.com/JGDsG1ouoP — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 3, 2022

“I unequivocally deny having participated in any such conduct, at any time and with respect to any person,” the statement said. “Tanya and I will not be distracted by those with a contrary agenda from continuing with the positive personnel and cultural changes that have been made at the Tam over the past 18 months and those that we continue to make both on and off the field.”

These allegations are just the latest in a long line of allegations against Snyder and his team. However, he remains an NFL owner.

We’ll have to wait and see if the latest allegations change that.