NFL World Very Skeptical Of Dan Snyder’s Latest Decision

Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder looks on at FedEx Field.LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 07: Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder looks on before the New England Patriots play the Washington Redskins during an preseason NFL game at FedExField on August 7, 2014 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Washington Football Team announced today that it will retire safety Sean Taylor’s No. 21 jersey this Sunday. The timing has many very leery of owner Dan Snyder’s motives.

If there is a former Washington player worthy of the honor, it is Taylor. The hard-hitting safety, who was tragically murdered at just 24 years old in 2007, had already cemented himself as one of the NFL’s best defensive players. He’s a beloved figure within the Washington fan base.

The timing, however, is quite curious. The decision comes with very little notice, after a week that has been underscored by the NFL’s investigation into conduct within Dan Snyder’s franchise. The leaking of emails leading to the Jon Gruden scandal and the sticky situation with Adam Schefter has led to a very tough week for the sport, and we haven’t even heard what the NFL has found about Snyder’s staff yet.

Naturally, many are skeptical about the decision to retire Sean Taylor’s jersey so abruptly, as a potential diversion away from the investigation. The franchise is getting called out over it by numerous fans online.

This isn’t the first time Washington has made a big decision right around the time that the franchise has been embroiled in scandal. In early July 2020, it was reported that the franchise was exploring a potential name change, away from the former racist moniker, amid pressure from sponsors. Weeks later, on July 16, The Washington Post published its bombshell report on the culture of sexual harassment within the franchise.

On July 23, the franchise announced that it would go by “Washington Football Team” for the time being.

Retiring Sean Taylor’s number is certainly commendable, and I’m sure a number of fans are rightly excited for the moment. Doing it on three days’ notice is pretty absurd, and it’s fair to wonder whether Taylor’s legacy is being used to launder the Washington Football Team’s image amid an investigation that could be very bad for Dan Snyder.

