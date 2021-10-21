Attorney For Daniel Snyder Denies Accusation About Emails

A trove of emails discovered in an NFL investigation into the Washington Football Team proved to be the nail in the coffin for Jon Gruden. After the correspondence was leaked, The New York Times reported that a series emails over a seven-year period from the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, who was at the time working for ESPN, contained blatantly racist, homophobic and misogynistic language.

Gruden resigned from his post just an hour after the Times released its report. However, there’s still some question as to how a news outlet acquired his emails that were originally uncovered in the NFL’s investigation in the first place.

Although speculating on such a sensitive matter is a dangerous game, former Washington Football Team cheerleader marketing director Melanie Coburn suggested that the team’s owner Daniel Snyder may have been involved in releasing Gruden’s correspondence to the public. Soon after, Snyder’s attorney released a firm statement, categorically denying his client’s involvement in the leaked emails.

“Any suggestion by Ms. Coburn that anyone associated with the Washington Football Team was behind any leaks concerning Jon Gruden is categorically false and part of a pattern of misinformation being spread by Ms. Coburn,” Jordan Siev said in a statement issued to Fox News, via the New York Post.

Ex-WFT cheerleader: Dan Snyder leaked emails to blame Bruce Allen https://t.co/61BELsfbr8 pic.twitter.com/7IRZX3yKWe — New York Post (@nypost) October 20, 2021

Coburn suggested that Snyder’s motivation for leaking the emails was to pin the blame for years of organizational dysfunction on former team president Bruce Allen. Gruden’s offensive correspondence with Allen was what brought his tenure with the Raiders to an abrupt end.

“I believe Dan Snyder leaked these emails,” Coburn told Fox News. “I believe he’s trying to put all the blame on Bruce Allen. He sent over a dozen private investigators to my colleagues’ homes across the country … to show up on cheerleaders’ doorstops and ask them what their relationship with Bruce Allen was.”

The NFL has denied releasing any emails to news outlets and hasn’t confirmed if it’s currently looking into the source of the leak.

It remains unclear exactly how Gruden’s emails made their way to the public, but it seems like this complicated situation is far from a resolution.