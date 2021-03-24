The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To The Latest Daniel Snyder News

Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder looks on at FedEx Field.LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 07: Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder looks on before the New England Patriots play the Washington Redskins during an preseason NFL game at FedExField on August 7, 2014 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Most fans of the Washington Football Team and NFL as a whole would probably love to see Daniel Snyder sell the franchise. His ownership, which began in 1999 when he bought the team from former owner Jack Kent Cookie’s estate, has been rife with scandal, as well as a stunning lack of success on the football field.

None of the franchise’s issues are more serious than the reported serial sexual harassment that went on in Snyder’s front office. The Washington Post dropped a very detailed report on allegations made by women against 15 members of Snyder’s “inner circle” within the franchise.

Calls for Snyder to sell the franchise, which have never really been muted, popped back up in a big way after the allegations. Instead, it looks like he will further consolidate his hold over the team. Just this month, the NFL had to deny receiving a report that recommended Snyder sell the franchise. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, the richest person in the world, is also rumored to be interested in buying the team, as his company expands its footprint in the DMV area.

Instead, according to The New York Times, Snyder is looking to “move past a year of tumult” by paying a fine to the league for the team executives’ misconduct. In exchange, he will be allowed to buy out the team’s minority owners and take full control of the franchise.

The buyout of three the three men—Dwight Schar, Robert Rothman, and Frederick Smith—who bought into the team in 2003 will cost Snyder $875 million. The trio began a very public battle with Snyder after he declined to pay out their annual dividends amid financial concerns stemming from COVID-19.

As the Times notes, this coincides with the upcoming release of the findings of attorney Beth Wilkinson, who was charged with investigating the Washington Football Team after the allegations made in the Post piece last summer.

The whole situation has been a tough pill to swallow for many fans and others around the NFL world.

After the team’s long-awaited name change began last year, some Washington fans probably hoped the team would get a true clean start with new ownership as well. Instead, it looks like Daniel Snyder will have more control than ever after the dust settles.

[The New York Times]


About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.