NFL World Reacts To The Latest Daniel Snyder News

Most fans of the Washington Football Team and NFL as a whole would probably love to see Daniel Snyder sell the franchise. His ownership, which began in 1999 when he bought the team from former owner Jack Kent Cookie’s estate, has been rife with scandal, as well as a stunning lack of success on the football field.

None of the franchise’s issues are more serious than the reported serial sexual harassment that went on in Snyder’s front office. The Washington Post dropped a very detailed report on allegations made by women against 15 members of Snyder’s “inner circle” within the franchise.

Calls for Snyder to sell the franchise, which have never really been muted, popped back up in a big way after the allegations. Instead, it looks like he will further consolidate his hold over the team. Just this month, the NFL had to deny receiving a report that recommended Snyder sell the franchise. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, the richest person in the world, is also rumored to be interested in buying the team, as his company expands its footprint in the DMV area.

Instead, according to The New York Times, Snyder is looking to “move past a year of tumult” by paying a fine to the league for the team executives’ misconduct. In exchange, he will be allowed to buy out the team’s minority owners and take full control of the franchise.

The buyout of three the three men—Dwight Schar, Robert Rothman, and Frederick Smith—who bought into the team in 2003 will cost Snyder $875 million. The trio began a very public battle with Snyder after he declined to pay out their annual dividends amid financial concerns stemming from COVID-19.

As the Times notes, this coincides with the upcoming release of the findings of attorney Beth Wilkinson, who was charged with investigating the Washington Football Team after the allegations made in the Post piece last summer.

The whole situation has been a tough pill to swallow for many fans and others around the NFL world.

oh, good, dan snyder is getting MORE power and control, that will fix everything! — Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) March 24, 2021

Because the problem with the Washington Football Team was apparently… not enough Dan Snyder? https://t.co/EFUPB9m9lr — Martin Austermuhle (@maustermuhle) March 24, 2021

Can confirm that Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder has reached an agreement to purchase the roughly 40 percent stake of the team from his minority partners. The transaction is subject to three-fourths approval of 24 of 32 clubs. Vote could come this week at owner's mtngs. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 24, 2021

WFT fans: Sell The Team Dan Snyder on his way to buy out the minority owners pic.twitter.com/xpuUa3viV6 — Double L must Rock The Bells (@LoveThePuck) March 24, 2021

After the team’s long-awaited name change began last year, some Washington fans probably hoped the team would get a true clean start with new ownership as well. Instead, it looks like Daniel Snyder will have more control than ever after the dust settles.

