Daniel Snyder Reportedly Has 2 Favorites For Team’s Name

Washington Football Team has yet to decide on a new team name, but owner Daniel Snyder is narrowing down the options.

Washington moved on from its longtime team name ahead of the 2020 season. It was only a matter of time before the organization did so. Now, Washington is trying to settle on a new nickname.

For this season, Snyder opted to stick with the ‘Washington Football Team’ to allow more time to make a decision. It appears Snyder is getting closer to making a permanent decision.

Plenty of options have been floated around, including the ‘Red Wolves’ and ‘Red Tails.’ Snyder is going in a much more conservative direction, it would appear. He’s reportedly a fan of the ‘Washington Football Team.’ The ‘Washington Football Club’ is also in the mix, per TMZ Sports.

“Team sources tell us owner Daniel Snyder is strongly considering sticking with the Washington Football Team — for good reasons that we’ll get into in a moment — but we’re also told the Washington Football Club is also in the running,” via TMZ Sports

Well, there you have it. Daniel Snyder clearly wants to move forward with a conservative name, which might not be a bad move after the team utilized a derogatory nickname for so many years.

The Washington Football Team won’t please fans if it sticks with the temporary name. But one way to ease the displeasure is by winning.

Washington is competing for the NFC East. And as long as the team keeps doing so, the team name won’t matter all too much.