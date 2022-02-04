Details Emerge From Investigation Into Dan Snyder, Washington

The NFL’s investigation of the Washington Commanders has been a major talking point for the past few months. On Friday morning, ESPN’s Tisha Thompson had an update on this situation.

According to a document released by the congressional committee investigating the NFL, the findings of this investigation may not be able to be released without the explicit permission of team owner Dan Snyder.

The House Committee for Oversight and Reform also released a document that states Washington requested a “written investigation” from Beth Wilkinson’s law firm. This is important because NFL commissioner Roger Goodell previously said the league cannot release the findings of the internal investigation because Wilkinson presented them orally.

The NFL may not be able to publicly release the findings of its internal investigation of the Washington Commanders without the explicit permission of owner Daniel Snyder. Here's my latest with details on documents just released by Congress: https://t.co/poqxzjnjJw — Tisha Thompson (@TishaESPN) February 4, 2022

Five women reportedly appeared before Congress this week to detail their alleged experiences of sexual assault and harassment inside Washington’s facilities.

Tiffani Johnston, a former marketing and events coordinator for Washington, claims Snyder touched her without her consent during a work dinner roughly 13 years ago. Snyder denied those allegations.

The women involved in this investigation are demanding the NFL to release its findings to the public. However, that might not happen if Snyder has the final say in this matter.

Additional information regarding this investigation should emerge at a later date.