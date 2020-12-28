Dianna Russini Shares A Telling Story About Dwayne Haskins

Hindsight is 2020, but the Washington Football Team’s decision to release former first-round pick Dwayne Haskins today is leading a number of people to share stories of his drafting back in 2019. The story that ESPN’s Dianna Russini told may be the most telling.

Taking to Twitter, Russini recalled the week leading up to the 2019 NFL Draft and how stressed the coaching staff was that the team was planning to draft Haskins. She revealed that one coach almost threw up in the team’s war room because ownership wouldn’t listen to them. The coaches simply didn’t believe that Haskins was right to lead the team.

“I will never forget the week leading up the draft in 2019,” Russini wrote. “A member of the Washington coaching staff told me he was going to actually throw up in the war room because ownership wasn’t listening. Coaches didn’t believe Haskins was the right person to be the future of the franchise.”

Washington owner Dan Snyder wound up getting Haskins at No. 15 overall after several QB-needy teams passed on him. Snyder wound up firing head coach Jay Gruden midseason and the rest of the staff at season’s end.

Given how things have turned out in Washington though, it would appear that the anonymous coach was ultimately correct.

Dwayne Haskins didn’t last two full seasons with Washington due in no small part to poor play on the field. But some irresponsible behavior off the field cost him his captain’s badge last week, and his contract with the team today.

Washington now have some tough decisions to make at the QB position moving forward.

Perhaps it’s time that Dan Snyder let the football people do the football things.