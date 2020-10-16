Washington’s Terry McLaurin Addresses Dwayne Haskins Being Benched

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins and wide receiver Terry McLaurin both starred at Ohio State, before being drafted by the Washington Football Team in 2019. Haskins went No. 15 overall in the first round, while McLaurin was the team’s third-round pick, at No. 76 overall.

McLaurin had a very impressive rookie year, despite playing in a largely ineffective offense. He caught 58 passes for 919 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s off to another strong start, with 29 catches for 414 yards and a score through five games.

Haskins, meanwhile, has really struggled. Last week, he was benched after just four games. Head coach Ron Rivera opted to start Kyle Allen, with veteran Alex Smith getting plenty of playing time. The two only combined for 111 passing yards against the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday.

Haskins missed much of this week with an illness that the team hasn’t disclosed much about. He was back with the team today for the first time since before last week’s game, which is a good sign at least. McLaurin discussed his long time teammate’s situation with reporters on Thursday, and still believes in him.

Terry McLaurin on Dwayne Haskins. Said they've talked rather often per usual. "He's going through some adversity right now but nothing he can't come through." — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 15, 2020

We’ll see how long it takes for Washington Football Team to give Dwayne Haskins another shot. Ron Rivera wasn’t on staff when he was drafted so he isn’t married to making the former Buckeye work as the starter, but Allen and Smith were less effective than Haskins has been, albeit against a tough Rams defense that really got after both quarterbacks. They were sacked eight total times last week.

Entering the year, Terry McLaurin remarked that he was impressed with Haskins’ preparation ahead of their second NFL season. Based on some of the statements coming out of Washington after his benching, it sounds like that work ethic is a question once again, and a major reason for the coaching staff’s decision to put him on the bench.

Now, we’ll see if the team actually entertains the trade rumors that have popped up, if they give Haskins the chance to win the job back, or if he just gets stuck on the bench for a few months here.

