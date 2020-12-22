Dwayne Haskins Breaks His Silence On Alleged Strip Club Visit

Dwayne Haskins is making headlines this week for all the wrong reasons. After this past weekend’s game, he was allegedly spotted at a strip club without a mask on.

Now that it’s been confirmed that Haskins broke COVID-19 protocols on Sunday, the former first-round pick has released an official statement regarding his actions.

“I want to publicly apologize for my actions this past Sunday,” Haskins wrote on Twitter. “I spoke with Coach Rivera yesterday and took full accountability for putting the team at risk. It was irresponsible and immature of me and I accept responsibility for my action.”

Washington has no plans at this time to release Haskins, but it can still choose to discipline him for his actions. In addition to apologizing to Rivera, the second-year quarterback shared some words for his teammates.

Haskins, who has since gone private on Twitter, said “I also want to apologize for creating a distraction for my team during our playoff push. I will learn and grow from this and do what’s best for the team moving forward.” ESPN insider John Keim reports that Washington is handling the situation “internally.” Earlier this year, Haskins was fined for inviting a family friend to the team hotel before a game. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network is reporting that Haskins could get fined or possibly suspended by Washington. Only time will tell if Dwayne Haskins learns from this mistake.