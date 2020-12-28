The Spun

Dwayne Haskins Ended Up Speaking To The Media Sunday Night

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins on the field.LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 27: Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Football Team reacts against the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter at FedExField on December 27, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

Update: Washington Football Team says that Haskins’ unavailability to speak with the media was a miscommunication.

The second-year quarterback ended up speaking with reporters following the loss.

Earlier: Dwayne Haskins was fined and stripped of his captaincy this week for attending a party following his team’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15.

It appears more punishment could be on the way for the second-year quarterback.

Haskins started at quarterback for Washington against Carolina on Sunday afternoon. However, the former Ohio State star played extremely poorly and was benched in the second half. Washington lost to Carolina, 20-13.

NFL rules state that starting quarterbacks have to speak with the media following games unless there’s an injury. Haskins, though, reportedly refused to meet with reporters following the game.

A fine could be coming for the 2019 first-round pick.

It’s been a tumultuous two seasons for Haskins in D.C. He was a first-round pick, but he’s failed to live up to his draft spot and could be on his way out of town.

Several NFL figures expect the Football Team to move on from Haskins following the 2020 season.

Meanwhile, Washington is scheduled to take on Philadelphia in Week 17. The Football Team can clinch the NFC East division with a win over the Eagles. If Washington loses, the winner of the Cowboys at Giants game will make the playoffs.


