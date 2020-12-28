Dwayne Haskins Ended Up Speaking To The Media Sunday Night

Update: Washington Football Team says that Haskins’ unavailability to speak with the media was a miscommunication.

The second-year quarterback ended up speaking with reporters following the loss.

From team PR: This was all a miscommunication in the heat of the moment on the field. Haskins was unreachable when PR tried to contact him a second time because he was driving. He's talking now …https://t.co/RCCLWtBXeH — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 28, 2020

Earlier: Dwayne Haskins was fined and stripped of his captaincy this week for attending a party following his team’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15.

It appears more punishment could be on the way for the second-year quarterback.

Haskins started at quarterback for Washington against Carolina on Sunday afternoon. However, the former Ohio State star played extremely poorly and was benched in the second half. Washington lost to Carolina, 20-13.

NFL rules state that starting quarterbacks have to speak with the media following games unless there’s an injury. Haskins, though, reportedly refused to meet with reporters following the game.

A fine could be coming for the 2019 first-round pick.

The PR team for the Washington Football Team tried to get in touch with Dwayne Haskins to speak with the media. They can't get a hold of him. NFL rules state that the starting quarterback has to speak with the media after the game. I'm sure another fine is coming for Haskins. — Scott Abraham (@ScottABC7) December 28, 2020

It’s been a tumultuous two seasons for Haskins in D.C. He was a first-round pick, but he’s failed to live up to his draft spot and could be on his way out of town.

Several NFL figures expect the Football Team to move on from Haskins following the 2020 season.

Meanwhile, Washington is scheduled to take on Philadelphia in Week 17. The Football Team can clinch the NFC East division with a win over the Eagles. If Washington loses, the winner of the Cowboys at Giants game will make the playoffs.