What NFL Fans Are Saying About Dwayne Haskins Today

It’s been a tough week for Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins. It’s not getting any easier against Carolina on Sunday.

Haskins, who started in last week’s loss to Seattle, was fined and stripped of his captaincy after getting caught attending a party on Sunday night.

Despite the team punishment, Haskins started under center for Washington on Sunday afternoon. The Football Team is still without veteran quarterback Alex Smith, who’s battling an injury.

Haskins played OK in last week’s loss to Seattle, but he’s been awful on Sunday afternoon. The former Ohio State Buckeyes star has completed 6 of 15 passes for 37 yards and two interceptions.

Yikes.

At the half, Dwayne Haskins has thrown 6 of 15 for 36 yards with 2 INTs and a fumble. Gotta bench him. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 27, 2020

Another INT from Haskins.

3 turnovers in first half.

This is for the division, gotta make a change at halftime. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 27, 2020

Washington Post sports reporter Barry Svrluga summed it up best.

“You can’t really play worse than Dwayne Haskins in the first half against Carolina,” he tweeted. “His 6 of 15 for 36-yards with two picks performance is good for a passer rating of —- 8.3. And that doesn’t include the fumble he lost.”

His 6 of 15 for 36-yards with two picks performance is good for a passer rating of —- 8.3. And that doesn't include the fumble he lost. — Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) December 27, 2020

ESPN NFL analyst Marcus Spears tweeted that Haskins is “literally” and “figuratively” throwing his NFL career away.

#Haskins is literally and figuratively throwing his @nfl career away — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) December 27, 2020

Haskins is reportedly playing on extremely thin ice in Washington and today’s performance isn’t going to help that.

Washington is trailing Carolina, 20-3, at halftime.