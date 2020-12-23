Dwayne Haskins found himself in some trouble this week for breaking COVID-19 protocols once again. This time around, the Washington Football Team handed out a harsh punishment.

Washington has decided to issue a $40,000 fine to Haskins for his actions. More importantly, the coaching staff chose to take away his captainship.

Haskins was asked about the punishment during his media session on Wednesday. The second-year quarterback accepted his punishment, saying he “deserved it.”

Not only did Haskins address his punishment, he provided some more information on his whereabouts over the weekend. It turns out he wasn’t at a strip club. He told reporters he was at a private birthday party for his girlfriend.

Whether he was at a strip club or private party, Haskins clearly broke protocol by not wearing a mask in a public setting with more than 10 people.

Dwayne Haskins said he accepted the punishment and that he "deserved it." Haskins said he was not at a strip club. He was at a private birthday party for his girlfriend. He said he was in violation of not wearing a mask in a public setting with more than 10 people. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 23, 2020

It’s nice to see Haskins owning up to his mistakes, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll learn from it.

Tony Dungy, a Hall of Fame coach, recently shared his thoughts on the Haskins situation. He believes the Ohio State product has a lot of growing up to do.

“The Washington Football Team players must be extremely disappointed in Dwayne Haskins,” Dungy tweeted. “They’re fighting for a playoff spot and need him to be a leader. He made a very immature decision that put his whole team at risk. He admitted it-now they have to help him grow and move forward.”

Haskins will have to start this weekend for Washington if Alex Smith is unavailable. It’s imperative that he stops being a distraction for his team, especially with a playoff berth at stake.