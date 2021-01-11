Dwayne Haskins Reportedly Visited With NFC Team Monday

After being released by the Washington Football Team before the end of his second season, Dwayne Haskins is looking for a new opportunity.

As big of a bust as the 2019 first-round pick was with WFT, Haskins will likely find a new team eventually. He’s already drawing interest and has taken at least one visit.

Haskins visited the Carolina Panthers on Monday, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. While he didn’t sign a contract, Haskins could still wind up in Carolina down the road.

The Panthers have Teddy Bridgewater under contract for the next two seasons, but haven’t indicated whether or not they believe he is the long-term solution for them.

Dwayne Haskins has completed his visit with the Carolina Panthers, per source. No deal as of now but could be option for future. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 11, 2021

Wherever Haskins eventually signs, he’ll need to display a totally revamped work ethic and dedication to football. His lack of commitment and preparation was reported to be his downfall in Washington.

Still just 23 years old, Haskins does have enough physical tools to last in the league in some capacity. He just has to show he has grown from his early failures.