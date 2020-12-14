Dwayne Haskins Shared Honest Admission Following Today’s Win

The 2020 season has been a tough one for Dwayne Haskins, but the former NFL Draft first round pick gets to celebrate on Sunday night.

Haskins began the season as the starter, only to be replaced by Kyle Allen. When Allen got injured, the Football Team went with veteran Alex Smith.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes star has been relegated to second and third-team duty for much of the season. That changed on Sunday, though, when Smith went down with a leg injury.

Haskins helped secure a big win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon. Washington is now in the lead of the NFC East division. Following the game, Haskins got pretty emotional.

“This is the biggest amount of adversity I’ve faced since coming into the world,” an emotional Haskins said following today’s win.

Dwayne Haskins: "This is the biggest amount of adversity I've faced since coming into the world." Chokes up as he thanks the people who have stuck with him and prayed for him. pic.twitter.com/yJQvUPViIP — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) December 14, 2020

Haskins was seen getting pretty emotional on the sideline late in the fourth quarter of Sunday afternoon’s win.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes star finished the game with 51 passing yards on 7 of 12 attempts.

Washington beat San Francisco, 23-15. The Football Team is now 6-7 on the season. Washington will look to get to the .500 mark next weekend against the Seahawks.