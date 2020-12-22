Details Emerging From Dwayne Haskins’ Alleged Strip Club Visit

Dwayne Haskins appears to be in hot water with both the Washington Football Team and the National Football League.

The second-year quarterback started against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon. Washington fell to Seattle, 20-15, falling to 6-8 on the year.

Following the game, Haskins was allegedly spotted at a strip club without a mask on. If true, that would be a pretty big violation of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.

According to multiple reports on Tuesday morning, both the Washington Football Team and the NFL are aware of the allegations.

“The Washington Football Team is aware of social media posts showing QB Dwayne Haskins partying maskless in a strip club, was in contact with the NFL yesterday about the matter and is handling the matter internally, I’m told,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported.

ESPN insider John Keim reports that Washington is handling the situation “internally.” Haskins was fined earlier this year for violating COVID-19 protocol.

“Do know the team was aware of this yesterday. But had to decide what direction they wanted to go. Haskins was fined for an issue earlier this season — inviting a family friend to the team hotel before a game. Violated covid protocols,” Keim added.

Haskins, a first-round pick out of Ohio State in the 2019 NFL Draft, has been a major disappointment early in his professional career.

Washington, meanwhile, is hoping to get Alex Smith back under center this weekend.