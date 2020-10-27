Eric Reid Reportedly Declined Offer From Washington Football Team

Former Pro Bowl safety Eric Reid was released by the Carolina Panthers back in March. The 28-year old hasn’t landed on another team yet this year, though it sounds like he had at least one opportunity, with the Washington Football Team.

Ron Rivera, head coach in Washington, was Reid’s coach with the Panthers in 2018-19. The team was reportedly looking at the veteran as a potential replacement for Landon Collins, who went down with a torn Achilles on Sunday. John Keim reported that the “question with Reid would be cost.”

Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press says that Washington offered Reid a practice squad spot. He has declined the offer. If he’s looking for a more substantial contract, perhaps whatever the monetary offer was wasn’t up to what Reid is looking for.

Reid’s activism is also always part of the discussion here. The former San Francisco 49ers safety was one of the most fervent supporters of Colin Kaepernick’s protests a few years ago, and had his own fairly long wait to be signed after his final year with the team, with the Panthers signing him a few weeks into the 2018 season.

Reid had one of his better statistical seasons in 2019, playing for Rivera in Carolina. He recorded a career-high 130 total tackles and had four of his six career sacks last season.

Last month, Rivera said the team would definitely look at Reid, in the event that it had a need at safety.

“We’re in a fortunate position where we have Landon Collins,” Rivera said. “A guy like Eric Reid wouldn’t fit us here. But if we didn’t (have Collins), believe me, I’d call him. I think he’s a guy that has the ability to play in this league and hopefully, if somebody needs a strong safety, he’s a guy they would call.”

Washington Football Team, which is very much in the NFC East hunt at 2-5, is on bye this weekend. The team hosts the New York Giants on Nov. 8.