Erin Andrews Sums Up Everyone’s Thoughts On Alex Smith

Few NFL players, if any, are more respected at this point than Alex Smith.

The veteran National Football League quarterback is two years removed from a career and life-threatening leg injury. Smith has made a full recovery and he’s currently leading the Washington Football Team to a possible playoff berth.

Monday night, the Football Team upset the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers, 23-17. Smith had a good game, throwing for 296 yards and one touchdown.

Smith also had a scary injury moment. The Washington quarterback suffered a nasty cut on his leg with a lot of visible blood.

“I could visually see the blood pumping out, so it was a good one,” he said, via Sam Fortier of the Washington Post. “It was lucky to have it happen just before halftime. I’ve never had one gush like that.”

Smith was able to stay in the game and led Washington to a second half win over Pittsburgh.

The latest injury moment is just another example of the tough luck Smith has faced. However, he’s been able to get past it all.

Erin Andrews summed up everyone’s thoughts on the veteran quarterback following the latest injury.

Thankfully, the cut didn’t force Smith out of the game.

Washington pulled off a huge win over Pittsburgh in the second half to move to 5-7 on the season. The Football Team will look to take the outright lead in the NFC East this week.