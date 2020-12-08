Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Alex Smith Tonight

Alex Smith’s comeback story is one of the most remarkable in the history of the NFL. Another memorable chapter was added Monday evening.

Smith and the Washington Football Team took down the previously undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers Monday night, dropping the Steelers to 11-1. Washington, meanwhile, stays alive in the NFC East race, joining the Giants atop the division at 5-7. Smith was brilliant Monday night as the veteran quarterback completed 31-of-46 passes for 296 yards and a touchdown.

Entering the season, Smith was already a shoe-in to win the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year (whether or not he even played a down). Now, the Washington quarterback is not only going to run away with the award. Fans are calling for the award to be named after Smith.

Everyone is saying the same thing about Smith following Washington’s upset win over the Steelers Monday evening.

An Alex Smith lead Washington team ending the Steelers undefeated season in December….. is so 2020. They should name the comeback player of the year award after Alex. — Kevin Negandhi (@KNegandhiESPN) December 8, 2020

What Alex Smith has done is unbelievable. Comeback Player of the Year even before taking a snap. But playing winning football after everything he’s been through is even more incredible. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 8, 2020

Is it fair to say Alex Smith should be awarded Comeback Player of the Year tonight? — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) December 8, 2020

Alex Smith deserved NFL Comeback Player of the Year just for making the Week 1 roster. Now he's earning it with his play. Comeback road win over the league's last undefeated team. What a story. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 8, 2020

I love that Alex Smith is having this nice little run. Not a player in the league who deserves it more after what he went through. — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) December 8, 2020

It’s safe to say every football fan is happy for Alex Smith, regardless of fanhood.

Smith, now 36 years old, not only helped his team stay in the playoff hunt Monday evening. He also helped his former team (the Kansas City Chiefs).

The Steelers’ first loss of the season won’t shift the AFC Playoff seedings just yet. Pittsburgh still finds itself atop the AFC standings, but another loss would drop the Steelers to the No. 2 seed behind the Kansas City Chiefs.

Smith, meanwhile, isn’t ready to call it quits just yet. He has Washington in position to win the NFC East.

At the very least, the Washington quarterback is going to take home the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year, which he most certainly deserves.