Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Washington’s New Kicker

On Wednesday, the Washington Football Team made a change to their kicking situation. The front office parted ways with Dustin Hopkins and promoted Chris Blewitt to their active roster.

Although this might seem like a minor move, the NFL world had plenty of things to say about Washington’s decision to promote Blewitt from their practice squad.

Considering that Blewitt sounds awfully close to the phrase “blew it,” NFL fans have decided to joke around about how Washington’s new kicker won’t be reliable in crucial situations.

“You literally cannot sign a kicker with the last name Blewitt,” one fan said.

“Signing a kicker with the last name Blewitt is setting yourself up for jokes,” another fan tweeted.

Hopkins wasn’t a terrible kicker for Washington this season, making 12-of-14 field goal attempts. However, he did botch a 42-yard field goal attempt this past Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Blewitt will have large shoes to fill in the nation’s capital, as Hopkins had an 84 percent field goal rate in six-plus seasons with the Washington Football Team.

Judging by some NFL fans’ tweets, they aren’t very confident in Blewitt’s chances of being a franchise kicker for Ron Rivera’s squad.