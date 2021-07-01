Attorneys For Ex-Washington Football Team Employees Respond

The NFL announced that it’s fining the Washington Football Team $10 million for condoning a “highly unprofessional” workplace over the past several years.

Washington was under investigation because multiple women came forward to detail their horrifying experiences with Dan Snyder and other team executives. Beth Wilkinson was hired to investigate the cultural issues going on behind the scenes in the nation’s capital. She found out that bullying and intimidation frequently occurred inside the facility.

Despite how serious these allegations are, Washington didn’t lose any draft picks or receive any suspensions.

The attorneys who represent 40 former Washington Football Team employees who dealt with sexual harassment in the workplace, Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, released a statement on the NFL’s punishment. They believe Washington got off easy.

“In response to a year-long investigation in which more than 100 witnesses were interviewed, and which we believe substantiated our clients’ allegations of pervasive harassment, misogyny and abuse at the Washington Football Team, the NFL has chosen to protect owner Dan Snyder,” Banks and Katz said. “Ignoring our requests that it make the report prepared by Beth Wilkinson public, the NFL has chosen instead to receive only an oral report of the findings and to fine owner Dan Snyder what amounts to pocket change.

“This is truly outrageous, and is a slap in the face to the hundreds of women and former employees who came forward in good faith and at great personal risk to report a culture of abuse at all levels of the Team, including by Snyder himself. The NFL has effectively told survivors in this country and around the world that it does not care about them or credit their experiences. Female fans, and fans of goodwill everywhere, take note.”

Statement from attorneys Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, who represent 40 former Washington Football Team employees: pic.twitter.com/8vfb6CISX7 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 1, 2021

It’s understandable that Banks and Katz are frustrated with how the NFL handled this situation.

Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder has also released a statement:

“I have learned a lot in the past few months about how my club operated, and the kind of

workplace that we had. It is now clear that the culture was not what it should be, but I did not

realize the extent of the problems, or my role in allowing that culture to develop and continue. I know that as the owner, I am ultimately responsible for the workplace. I have said that and I say it again. “I feel great remorse for the people who had difficult, even traumatic, experiences while

working here. I’m truly sorry for that. I can’t turn back the clock, but I promise that nobody

who works here will ever have that kind of experience again, at least not as long as Tanya and I are the owners of this team. “Over the last 18 months we have made a lot of changes. We have a new and diverse

leadership team, a comprehensive program of training, culture surveys, and employee support, and a commitment to ensuring that every employee of the Washington Football Club comes to a professional and respectful workplace every day. And while there has been real progress, we are not finished, and will continue to improve in every way that we can. “I appreciate the people who came forward and intend fully to implement all of the

recommendations coming out of the investigation. Going forward, my focus will be on making the Washington Football Team a source of pride to all of its employees, fans and partners, including my partners in the NFL. “I agree with the Commissioner’s decisions in this matter and am committed to

implementing his investigation’s important recommendations. Tanya will assume the responsibilities of CEO and will oversee all day-to-day team operations and represent the club on all league activities. I will concentrate my time during the next several months on developing a new stadium plan and other matters. “Tanya and I are grateful, and truly blessed, to lead such a wonderful organization that has

always stood for excellence and winning. We look forward to focusing on the Team’s

community-building and charitable efforts, and we are confident that, with coach Ron Rivera

and team president Jason Wright, we have an outstanding management team who will

implement real change and bring a Super Bowl championship back to our nation’s capital.”

Dan Snyder is handing over the day-to-day operations to his wife, Tanya Snyder, but that’s not an actual suspension. He’ll still be allowed to attend games and work on the team’s plans for a new stadium.