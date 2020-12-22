Former Cowboys RB Has Blunt Message For Dwayne Haskins

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins is getting crushed for his decision to go to a strip club on Sunday night in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Haskins apologized publicly this morning for being “irresponsible and immature.” As of now, Washington may discipline the second-year pro but reportedly has no plans to release him.

However, former Dallas Cowboys running back Phillip Tanner thinks the organization has no choice but to pull the plug on the 2019 first-round pick. As Tanner stated on Twitter this afternoon, this isn’t just about Haskins putting his teammates at risk and being stupid during a pandemic.

He also jeopardized the health of his head coach Ron Rivera, who has been fighting cancer for the last few months.

“Head man just beat cancer and you putting his life in danger! No way would 7 [Haskins] be allowed back in the facility,” Tanner wrote. “Would pack his locker up for him. Just send the secretary your address you want your personal items mailed to.”

Haskins started last weekend’s game against the Seattle Seahawks after Alex Smith was injured the week before. There’s been no indication who will get the nod for WFT this weekend.

Washington, which is 6-8 and leads the NFC East by one game, faces the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.