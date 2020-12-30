Former NFL Cornerback Has Message For Dwayne Haskins Critics

Dwayne Haskins’ tenure with the Washington Football Team officially came to an end this week due to his issues on and off the field. The former first-round pick has received plenty of backlash for his antics, but he does have a few people coming to his defense.

Former NFL cornerback Domonique Foxworth recently defended Haskins because he believes some of the criticism surrounding the Ohio State product is being blown out of proportion.

Foxworth, who is currently an analyst for ESPN, thinks Haskins is simply another case of a young player coming into the league with maturity issues. That’s not acceptable, but it’s also not out of the ordinary.

During his rant about the former No. 15 overall pick, Foxworth made it clear that he thinks another NFL team will give Haskins a second chance.

“He deserves a lot of the criticism that he’s got, but I do think some if it is a bit overblown to the point where we’re asking is he going to get another chance?” Foxworth said, via 247Sports. “That’s not something that I think is even fair to be considering at this time. Maybe he’s not as good as we thought he was. Maybe that one year in college was a fluke or a product of the system. Maybe he’s bad. But a first-round pick, those guys always get second chances unless there are extenuating circumstances with the law or with some addiction or something like that. He doesn’t have any of those problems. He’s just immature.”

Foxworth is almost certainly going to be right about Haskins getting another opportunity.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, several teams have expressed interest in Haskins. The Carolina Panthers were singled out as one of those teams.

Betting odds have the Pittsburgh Steelers listed as the favorites to sign Haskins in 2021.

Haskins, 23, still has so much room to grow both as a player and a person. All it takes is one team to believe he’s worth the investment.