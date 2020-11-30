Former NFL GM Has Brutally Honest Comment On Alex Smith

Alex Smith has taken over the starting quarterback role in Washington and he’s led the Football Team into a first-place tie in the NFC East.

The veteran NFL quarterback is two years removed from his devastating leg injury. Smith made his return to the game earlier this season and has since become Washington’s starting quarterback with Kyle Allen injured.

Washington has reportedly liked what its seen from Smith and the Football Team reportedly wants the QB to return in 2021.

However, former Washington GM Charley Casserly isn’t buying Smith as the long-term answer at quarterback in D.C.

“I don’t think you can sit there and say, ‘We’re totally comfortable,'” Casserly told The Sports Junkies on 106.7 the Fan on Monday morning. “The long-term answer is not here, and it’s fools gold. I don’t think they’re buying it, what’s happening right now, long term.”

Smith has played well, but he’s still coming off a devastating, life-threatening injury. He’s also 36 years old.

While Casserly says Washington should be aiming for a playoff berth, he doesn’t think it should result in Smith keeping the job for 2021.

“If they make the playoffs, that’s great,” he said. “You taught the guys how to win, you have a lot of young players that are playing well right now, that’s good. It’s important for them to learn how to win and win close games, but you still need to solve the quarterback long-term.”