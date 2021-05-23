Former NFL Player Steps Down From Head Coaching Job

After three seasons as the head coach of Pasadena (Calif.) Maranatha High School, former NFL linebacker LaVar Arrington has stepped down.

Arrington, who was an All-American at Penn State before embarking on a seven-year professional career with the Washington Redskins and New York Giants, went 15-10 during his time at Maranatha. His teams were 6-5 in 2018 and 2019 and went 3-0 this spring.

While he was relatively successful, Arrington apparently butted heads with administration over the direction and support of the football program, telling reporters that the school lacked the “culture” to be a force long-term.

“If you look at the history of Maranatha, while I thought I did very well under the circumstances, it’s not a school where you can become a prominent program under the current leadership, it’s as simple as that,” Arrington told the Pasadena Star-News. “There’s no bands, no (real) bleachers, I’ve done all I can at that school, and my son will be a freshman next year and I’m not going to bring my son into a situation like this, or a culture like this. “There’s poor leadership at the school and you can’t be the football program that I envision under that type of leadership, so it was time to move on.”

Arrington, whose son is a highly-regarded eighth grade prospect, said he would not rule out returning to coaching the future. Prior to becoming the head coach at Maranatha, he was an assistant at Long Beach Poly in 2017.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, Arrington made three-straight Pro Bowls from 2001-03. He was also named second-team All-Pro in 2001 and 2003.

After his playing career ended, Arrington had stints as an analyst on NFL Network and FS1.