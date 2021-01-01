Friday Injury Update For Washington QB Alex Smith

Earlier this week, the Washington Football Team made the surprising decision to release former first-round pick Dwayne Haskins.

That move came at an interesting time, as Haskins was needed by Washington to start last week’s game against the Carolina Panthers. Veteran quarterback Alex Smith couldn’t go due to a calf injury.

However, with Haskins gone, Washington desperately needs Smith to get back on the field. The good news for Washington fans is that it sounds like the former No. 1 overall pick could be back soon.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that Smith is participating in individual drills at the start of practice this morning. If he can get in a full practice, it seems likely that he’ll be able to start this weekend.

Washington QB Alex Smith (calf strain) is participating in individual drills at the start of practice again today, per source. Today is expected to be his heaviest workload of the week as Smith tries to return for Sunday night’s win-and-in matchup with the #Eagles. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 1, 2021

Washington is in a must-win scenario.

With a win over the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend, Washington wins the NFC East and will host a playoff game. However, if Washington loses, the winner of the Dallas Cowboys-New York Giants game will claim the NFC East.

Smith is the shoo-in for the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award. After missing nearly two seasons with a devastating leg injury, he’s played well for Washington this season.

Now he has the chance to lift his team to the playoffs with a win over the Eagles on Sunday night.