How Much Washington Reportedly Fined QB Dwayne Haskins

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins found himself in hot water for what he allegedly did off the field.

Haskins was reportedly spotted at a strip club over the weekend following his team’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The second year quarterback finally received some punishment for violating the league’s COVID-19 policies.

Earlier this afternoon, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport reported Haskins had his captaincy stripped. But that’s not all. Rapoport also noted the team handed Haskins a hefty fine.

“Washington QB Dwayne Haskins was fined $40K by the team for COVID-19 violations after he attended a strip club without a mask, source said,” Rapoport reported. “A significant amount. This is the largest known fine for a player for a COVID violation – more than half of Haskins’ weekly paycheck.”

Haskins has taken first-team reps in practice so far this week as veteran quarterback Alex Smith deals with a calf injury. It’s unclear if Smith will be able to take the field this weekend.

If not, Haskins will get his second consecutive start. Last weekend, the former Ohio State star nearly led Washington to a comeback victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Haskins completed 38-of-55 passing for 295 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also added 28 yards on three carries.

Washington faces off against the Carolina Panthers this weekend.