Injury Update For Washington WR Terry McLaurin

Washington have a massive game against the Carolina Panthers this weekend that could conceivably secure their spot in the playoffs. But getting that win could be a lot harder if Terry McLaurin can’t play.

Unfortunately, the latest injury update on the Washington star wideout doesn’t bode well for Sunday. McLaurin was held out of practice on Thursday with an ankle injury. It’s the second day in a row that McLaurin has not practiced.

McLaurin is Washington’s leading receiver with 80 catches for 1,078 yards and three touchdowns. He has not missed a game this season.

Worse still, McLaurin may not be the only Washington star who may miss the game. Rookie running back Antonio Gipson is still nursing a turf toe injury that’s cost him the last two games.

What I know – Terry McLaurin missing two days of practice is not good.

What I very firmly think – Dwayne Haskins will start on Sunday. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 24, 2020

At 6-8 on the season, Washington holds a one game edge over the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys for the NFC East lead. But they would lose the division on tiebreakers if they finished in a tie with New York.

Meanwhile, quarterback Dwayne Haskins has been dealing with some off-the-field issues and was stripped of his captaincy yesterday. If there’s a worse time in the season for the team to be falling apart at the seams, it’s hard to think of.

Washington host the Carolina Panthers this Sunday at 4:05 p.m. EST. The game will air on FOX.

Will Terry McLaurin make an impact on the game?