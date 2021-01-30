Jay Gruden Has Brutally Honest Comment About Dan Snyder

On Friday, the Washington Football Team lost Kyle Smith, the vice president of player personnel, to the Atlanta Falcons. Somehow that move led to Jay Gruden taking a shot at Dan Snyder.

It’s no secret that Snyder is one of the most scrutinized owners in the NFL. He hasn’t made headlines of late, but he’s about to because of Gruden.

When talking about Smith’s move from Washington to Atlanta, Gruden praised the 36-year-old executive for his hard work over the years. However, Gruden claims that Smith’s work sometimes went to waste during his stint in the nation’s capital.

Smith would apparently consult coaches about who the team should take prior to the draft, but then Snyder would make the pick based off what only he wanted.

“Every year that I was there, we had a pretty good draft class, with a couple exceptions,” former coach Jay Gruden said, via The Washington Post. “[Smith] was really good about listening to the coaches because the coaches also did evaluations. … When it came our time to pick, we’d always talk about the picks, where we’d like to go, what happens if [the player] is gone, and did all our scenarios. And then [owner Daniel Snyder] would come in off his yacht and make the pick.” This quote from Gruden might sound too juicy to be true, but remember there were rumblings prior to the 2019 NFL Draft that Snyder liked Dwayne Haskins more than anyone else in Washington’s building. Haskins clearly hasn’t lived up to his draft position, which is why he was cut back in December. If these comments from Gruden are accurate, then Smith is making the right decision by leaving for the Falcons. Now he won’t have to worry about a team owner interfering with his work. As for Washington, stories like this may emerge from time to time as long as Snyder is the majority team owner.