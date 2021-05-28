Report: Jay-Z Setting Up To Buy Stake In 1 NFL Franchise

The Washington Football Team may add one of the most well-known figures of this generation to their ownership group in the form of Jay-Z. At least, that’s what the latest reports seem to indicate.

On Wednesday, the Burgundy Blog reported that Jay-Z is “actively divesting” assets to put himself in a position to purchase a stake in the Washington Football Team.

“Nothing imminent. These things take months and sometimes break down. But I have it on good authority that Jay-Z is actively divesting assets to position himself for purchase of stake in WFT,” the Burgundy Blog wrote on Twitter.

A timetable has not been revealed as to when Jay-Z might become a minority partner for Washington.

This report from the Burgundy Blog was confirmed by NBC Sports Washington’s JP Finlay, who said “I heard it from somebody sort of connected to the NFL eight, nine months ago that this could happen,” during a radio appearance.

Nothing imminent. These things take months and sometimes break down. But I have it on good authority that Jay-Z is actively divesting assets to position himself for purchase of stake in #WFT. — Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) May 26, 2021

Washington owner Dan Snyder had to get a $450 million debt waiver approved by the NFL just to buy out his previous minority owners.

Snyder would be wise to sell parts of the team to get back some of the money he lost.

Jay-Z, who used to have stake in the Brooklyn Nets, would be a solid fit for the Washington Football Team. Now, we just have to sit back and see what happens.

[Burgundy Blog]