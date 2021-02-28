The Spun

Jeff Bezos Was Linked To 1 NFL Franchise This Week

Washington Football Team field.LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: A general view during the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles game at FedExField on September 13, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Jeff Bezos, future NFL owner?

Speculation about the Amazon founder grew this week, as Bezos – the world’s richest man (depending on how Elon Musk’s Tesla stock is doing, that is) – was linked to an NFL franchise.

The Washington Football Team is owned by Daniel Snyder – and will likely continue to be owned by Daniel Snyder. However, Washington has not been without controversy in recent years, leading some to believe that Snyder could eventually be forced to sell.

If that happens, many believe that Bezos, who has significant ties to the Washington, D.C. area, would be the next owner.

From Front Office Sports:

A message left with The Washington Post by Front Office Sports on Monday was not immediately returned. Messages left with Paul Dauber, one of Bezos’ longtime lawyers, were also not returned.

Bezos purchased a 27,000-square-foot mansion in Washington in 2016 and spent $12 million to renovate the residence. CBS Sports reported in November 2019 that Bezos spent time with Snyder since his move to Washington, and that other NFL owners were more than willing to welcome the mogul into their ranks.

Bezos certainly has the money to purchase an NFL franchise. It just might not be the Washington Football Team, as Snyder reportedly has zero plans to sell.

Still, you have to think that eventually, Bezos will become more involved with the NFL, likely at an ownership level.


