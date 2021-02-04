Joe Theismann Shares Thoughts On Washington’s Quarterback Decision

The Washington Football Team managed to win the NFC East this season, but it certainly wasn’t because of their offense.

Whether it was Kyle Allen, Dwayne Haskins or Alex Smith under center, Washington struggled to put together an offense that can consistently move the chains. That’s something that’ll need to be addressed in the offseason.

Although there are rumblings about Washington potentially eyeing a quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft, two-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion Joe Theismann isn’t so sure that would be the best move for his former team.

“Absolutely not, I would not move on that draft pick,” Theismann said on the Washington Football Talk Podcast, via NBC Sports. “I would stay right where I am.”

Theismann’s reasoning for not mortgaging future picks is because they allow Washington to build a more complete roster. He used the defensive line as an example, as Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Montez Sweat and Chase Young were all first-round picks.

If Washington doesn’t draft a quarterback this April, who should they turn to? This might be a bit of a surprise, but Theismann sounds confident in Taylor Heinicke.

“I’d be very comfortable with Taylor [Heinicke] starting right now,” Theismann said.

Heinicke shocked the NFL world on Wild Card weekend with an impressive showing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He finished that game with 306 passing yards, 46 rushing yards and two total touchdowns.