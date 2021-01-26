John Clayton Predicts Who Will Trade For Matthew Stafford

Besides Deshaun Watson, Matthew Stafford is likely the biggest potential quarterback trade target this offseason.

After more than a decade with the Detroit Lions, Stafford and the franchise agreed to mutually part ways. It makes sense for both parties; Stafford deserves better than the Lions organization, while Detroit can now use whatever draft compensation it receives for Stafford for its much-needed rebuild.

The strong-armed passer and former No. 1 overall pick will command plenty of attention from other teams. Already, Stafford has been linked to the San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts, among others.

However, Washington Post NFL insider John Clayton thinks the soon-to-be 33-year-old will wind up in our nation’s capital. He’s projecting the Washington Football Team acquires Stafford for the No. 19 pick in this year’s draft and a third-rounder.

Clayton mentioned the Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Colts are other teams that could be interested, while saying Stafford might want to avoid the New England Patriots.

John Clayton's prediction: "Stafford goes to Washington for the 19th pick in the draft and a third-rounder." https://t.co/eUsDMrFBnk — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) January 26, 2021

Right now, this is all speculation. But it is obvious that Stafford will be dealt, it’s just a matter of when and where.

Whichever team is on the receiving end will be getting a talented quarterback who is ready to win right away. If Stafford does go to Washington, WFT should become the favorite to repeat in the NFC East considering their roster is well-stocked outside of the QB position.