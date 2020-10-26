NFL Reportedly Makes Decision On Washington LB Jon Bostic

Washington Football Team linebacker Jon Bostic had one of the dirtiest hits of the season on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton on Sunday afternoon.

Bostic launched himself into Dalton’s upper body as the Cowboys quarterback slid following a run up the middle on Sunday.

Dalton, who’s filling in for an injured Dak Prescott, was knocked out of the game. The Cowboys quarterback is now in concussion protocol and it’s unclear if he’ll be able to play on Sunday night against Philadelphia. Dallas played third-string quarterback Ben DiNucci in Dalton’s place for the rest of the game.

While Bostic’s hit was a dirty one, it doesn’t sound like the NFL will be suspending him for it, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

After being ejected Sunday, Washington LB Jon Bostic is not expected to be suspended for his hit on Dallas QB Andy Dalton, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 26, 2020

This is a bit surprising, as many NFL fans and media members were calling for a suspension following the hit to Dalton.

Andy Dalton walked off the field to the locker room. There's just no place for this in football. Jon Bostic was ejected. pic.twitter.com/G1ZFfgVInV — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 25, 2020

Washington head coach Ron Rivera apologized to Mike McCarthy for the hit following the game.

“I went up to him and apologized to him for it,” Rivera told PFT. “I wanted him to know that we don’t play that way, and it’s unfortunate that it happened.”

Washington won Sunday’s game, 25-3, to improve to 2-5 on the season. Dallas dropped to 2-5 with the loss.