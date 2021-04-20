Jordan Reed Shares Scary Details From Retirement Decision

Former Pro Bowl tight end Jordan Reed announced his retirement from the NFL this Tuesday morning. He spent seven seasons with the Washington Football Team before joining the San Francisco 49ers.

Reed was an excellent pass catcher in the NFL, finishing his career with 355 receptions for 3,602 yards and 28 touchdowns. Unfortunately, the Florida product has a scary history of concussions.

After he announced his retirement, Reed spoke to ESPN’s John Keim about his decision and what led him to that point.

Reed admit that he’s retiring because he’s dealing with lingering issues from the multiple concussions he suffered throughout his football career.

“I was pretty sure I was going to keep playing; I was feeling good about where I was at,” Reed told Keim, via ESPN. “But then I had some lingering effects and sought out professional help to get diagnosed. They told me it was not a good idea to keep playing. I agreed with them.”

Reed retiring from NFL over concussion issues "I had some lingering effects and sought out professional help to get diagnosed. They told me it was not a good idea to keep playing. I agreed with them."https://t.co/9Skzfov5cM — John Keim (@john_keim) April 20, 2021

Reed visited Orlando’s Plasticity Center in the winter for a brain scan. The medical experts told him retiring would be the best option after viewing his results.

Leaving the NFL behind is a tough move to make, but at least Reed is at peace with his decision.

“I’m OK with it because I know the reason why I’m making the choice is for family and my children, so I can be there for them. It’s just time.”