Look: Kyle Allen Shares Major Update On His Recovery

Last November, Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen suffered a gruesome ankle injury. Less than six months later, he’s back on feet and then some in a recent video.

In an Instagram story posted by Allen’s girlfriend, Summer Juraszek, the 25-year-old was seen conducting a workout, showing remarkable progress considering the severity of his injury. The Washington Football Team quarterback moved well laterally and ran up and down a basketball court in the video.

“So freaking proud of you,” Juraszek wrote to Allen on Instagram. “I screamed when I first saw these progress videos.”

Allen’s future in football remained unclear after he suffered a brutal lower leg injury in Washington’s Nov. 8 game against the New York Giants. He was diagnosed with a dislocated and fractured ankle after safety Jabrill Peppers delivered a low hit as he tried to escape the pocket.

However, it looks like the months of rehab have paid off. Allen looks to be in good shape to make his return to the Washington Football Team in 2021.

NFL's Kyle Allen Hits Intense Workout Sesh Just 6 Months After Horrific Injury https://t.co/B9iOCfVWqI — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) May 6, 2021

Ron Rivera has spoken publicly given his support to Allen and the Washington Football Team backed that up earlier offseason. The organization tendered Allen as an exclusive rights free agent back in March, meaning that he’ll make $850,000 during the 2021 season.

Allen prove his worth on the field before his injury in 2020, when he stepped in for starter Dwayne Haskins. He played in four games, completing 60 of his 87 passes for 610 yards, four touchdowns, and just one interception.

The 25-year-old will walk back into a crowded Washington Football Team quarterback room in 2021. Rivera added veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick this offseason and the team also re-upped with Taylor Heinicke after his stellar performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Allen will have his work cut out for him if he hopes to be the team’s starter next fall. However, with the injury he suffered last November, just getting back onto the football field would be a massive accomplishment.

