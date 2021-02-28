Look: Washington QB Kyle Allen Shares Promising Injury Update

Kyle Allen was one of multiple Washington Football Team quarterbacks to miss time with injury last season. He suffered a season-ending broken leg in Week 9 against the New York Giants.

Right now, it seems like the young passer is making progress in his recovery. Allen posted an encouraging update on his Instagram story this week.

In a video which can be seen below, thanks to Nicki Jhabvala, Allen can be seen throwing a football on the beach. Earlier this month, Allen said he was more than halfway to a “full recovery.”

Before getting hurt, Allen completed 60-of-87 passes for 610 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception in four starts for WFT.

Allen replaced Dwayne Haskins as Washington’s starter. Alex Smith took over after Allen was hurt, with Taylor Heinicke starting in the team’s playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Haskins is gone, but there is a chance that the other three players could factor into WFT’s quarterback equation in 2021. Washington is also likely to look for help either on the free agent or trade market or in the upcoming NFL Draft.