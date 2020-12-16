Veteran RB Lamar Miller Reportedly Signed By New Team

It’s been a rough couple of years for running back Lamar Miller, who has been beset by injuries and has seen only five snaps this season. But now it looks like he’s back on the NFL active roster.

According to NBC’s JP Finlay, the Washington Football Team has signed Miller to their 53-man roster. Miller has spent the last two months on the Chicago Bears practice squad.

Washington will be Miller’s fourth team in the past two years. He spent last season with the Houston Texans on injured reserve with a torn ACL and became a free agent after.

Miller signed with the Patriots in August, but was released a few weeks later. He signed on with the Chicago Bears, and got two receptions for six yards in one game for them.

But his latest NFL shot with the Washington Football Team comes at an ideal time for him.

Washington is currently ailing at running back with JD McKissic and Peyton Barber filling in for an injured Antonio Gibson.

Source tells me Washington Football has signed Lamar Miller off the Bears practice squad. That means he will be active this week. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 16, 2020

From 2014 to 2018, Lamar Miller recorded over 1,100 yards from scrimmage each year in stints with the Texans and Miami Dolphins. He made the Pro Bowl in 2018.

If the 29-year-old former Hurricanes star has anything left in the tank, he could prove useful to a Washington team trying to battle its way into the playoffs.

Will Lamar Miller make an impact for Washington in the final three weeks of the season?