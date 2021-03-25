Potential Destination Emerges For Veteran WR Adam Humphries

Before free agency even started, the Tennessee Titans released wide receiver Adam Humphries. The market for wideouts hasn’t been too generous this offseason, but he’s finally receiving interest from other teams.

Humphries signed a four-year, $36 million deal with the Titans prior to the 2019 season. He was supposed to take that next step for his career in Nashville, but he finished his time there with a combined 602 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Though his time in Tennessee wasn’t all that successful, a change of scenery could get Humphries back on track. So where will he land this offseason? NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero revealed one potential suitor for the Clemson product.

According to Pelissero, the Washington Football Team is bringing Humphries in for a visit this week.

“Former Titans WR Adam Humphries is visiting the Washington Football Team, which is hoping to strike a deal,” Pelissero said. “One of the NFL’s better slot guys, Humphries is looking for the right opportunity and Washington is making a push.”

If Humphries ends up signing with Washington, he’ll form a great trio alongside Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel.

Washington has done an excellent job of adding savvy veterans to its roster this offseason, like Ryan Fitzpatrick and William Jackson III.

Adding a slot receiver like Humphries would be a nice way to cap off this year’s free agency for the reigning NFC East champions.