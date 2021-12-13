LaVar Arrington Has Blunt Message For Robert Griffin III

With his NFL career now effectively over, former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III is planning to release a tell-all book about his time in Washington. But another former Washington player, LaVar Arrington, isn’t amused by his plan.

During his most recent radio show, Arrington admonished RG3 for waiting until he could profit off his words to “speak the truth” about what happened to him. He feels that the former No. 2 overall pick should’ve started speaking out three to four years ago.

“My career in Washington was spoiled, ruined, and trashed, and I always still continued to speak the truth about what I experienced and what I saw,” Arrington said, viaBarrettSportMedia.com. “The amount of hate and the amount of anger that came my way for saying it, it was not safe to say things like what I was saying even though it was the truth back then. So, RGIII, with all due respect, it’s kind of a bitch move to say you’re going to do a tell-all now. Why didn’t you do your tell-all three or four years ago?”

Arrington found agreement from his co-host Fred Smoot, another ex-Washington player. Smoot ripped RG3 for naming his book Surviving Washington – a likely reference to the Surviving R. Kelly documentary. He started referring to RG3 as “Bobby” and doubts that anyone will read the book.

“I just don’t know what RGIII was thinking, at what point does this benefit him?” Smoot said. “At the end of the day, nobody is waiting for RGIII’s thoughts about Washington. Then he named it Surviving Washington. Was R. Kelly there? Did I miss something? Bobby is an irritant, and that’s what Bobby loves to do. Bobby failed at his career in the NFL, let’s be honest, now he wants to bring attention to himself by any means necessary, and that’s why he wrote this book, and I can’t believe somebody is actually going to read it.”

The criticisms that LaVar Arrington and Fred Smoot leveled at Robert Griffin III are mostly sour grapes. But there is one aspect that could be a major source of criticism: Sexual harassment within the organization.

ProFootballTalk noted that RG3 has hinted that he has insight into what went on in Washington regarding that contentious issue. But he won’t say more until the book is released. That itself could get him into trouble depending on what he has to say.

