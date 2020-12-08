LeBron James Uses 1 Word To Describe Chase Young

Chase Young flashed the unbelievable athleticism that made him the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft during last night’s big Washington Football Team win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He got LeBron James’ attention during the game early Monday night.

Young is credited with two tackles during last night’s game. One of them wound up being a huge play in the 23-17 Washington win.

Up 7-0 in the second quarter, the Steelers ran five plays from Washington’s one-yard line. They failed to score on the drive. On 4th-and-goal, Ben Roethlisberger handed the ball off to running back Benny Snell for his third attempt from that distance. Chase Young made an incredible play coming off the edge, crashing down on Snell and corralling him at the line of scrimmage to force a turnover on downs.

LeBron James has been watching a lot of NFL football during this short NBA offseason. As an Ohio State fan, he’s definitely familiar with the young defensive end. He made sure to shout him out after the big game, in which Washington handed the Steelers their first loss of the season.

@youngchase907 Lil bro you’re a SAVAGE!! 😤😤😤 That’s all I wanted. Lol — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 8, 2020

The Steelers would eventually go up 14-0 in the first half, but Washington got a late field goal to cut the lead to 14-3 at the half. In the second half, WFT outscored Pittsburgh 20-3 to take the win.

Video of that incredible Chase Young play, that was among those that made the difference in the game:

In 11 games this year, Chase Young is credited with 29 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, and seven tackles for loss. He has also forced two fumbles on the season.

With the win, Washington Football Team is up to 5-7 on the season. The team has played some pretty inspired football since Alex Smith reentered the starting lineup at quarterback, and Ron Rivera’s defense is pretty impressive overall, in year one under the former Carolina Panthers head coach.

