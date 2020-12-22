Look: Dwayne Haskins’ Backup QB Sends Clear Message On Twitter

Dwayne Haskins troubled fans of the Washington Football Team when a video surfaced appearing to show the young quarterback in a strip club following the team’s game on Sunday. The former first round pick had just started in place of the injured Alex Smith as Washington lost to Seattle, 20-15. The NFC East leaders fell to 6-8, but still have a one game hold on the division.

Now, Haskins finds himself in trouble with both his own organization and the NFL at large. In the video, he didn’t appear to be wearing a mask, making for a significant violation of COVID-19 protocols. According to ESPN reporter Jon Keim, Washington is choosing to handle the incident internally.

Haskins already spoke about the video and issued a subsequent apology on social media.

“I want to publicly apologize for my actions this past Sunday,” Haskins wrote on Twitter. “I spoke with Coach Rivera yesterday and took full accountability for putting the team at risk. It was irresponsible and immature of me and I accept responsibility for my action.”

But even more fall out might be coming within the Washington organization. It looks like Haskins might’ve lost the trust of a teammate or two.

Steven Montez, the current back-up quarterback for the Washington Football team appeared to like a tweet trashing Haskins after Sunday’s loss. The organization signed the 23-year-old as an undrafted free agent and promoted him to the active roster just before the game against Seattle.

Montez has since unliked the tweet, which no longer appears on his Twitter account.

Probably not a good sign when Dwayne Haskins’ back up QB likes this tweet pic.twitter.com/qF40WZu4DU — Tommy Morris (@realtommymorris) December 22, 2020

Not a great look for two teammates that play the same position.

Haskins continues to find himself in trouble with the Washington Football Team, despite at one point being considered the organization’s franchise quarterback. Now, it’s hard to see him staying with Ron Rivera’s group past this year, especially if he can’t gain the respect of his peers.

As of Tuesday, Washington had no plans to release Haskins. Time will tell if that remains the case moving forward.